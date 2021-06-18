Bp Plc Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,234 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 14,783.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after buying an additional 254,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.31.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $287.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $129.28 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

