Bp Plc Cuts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bp Plc lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,740,705 shares of company stock worth $102,299,235. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $58.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

