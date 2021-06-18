Bp Plc Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 64,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $900,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

