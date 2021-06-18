Bp Plc Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60,983 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Balentine LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Paul John Balson increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $17,027,385 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.83.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $525.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $498.50. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.50 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 707.20, a PEG ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

