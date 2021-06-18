Bp Plc Has $2.49 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bp Plc decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 77.3% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 203,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 980.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

Shares of PNC opened at $181.80 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

