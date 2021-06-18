Bp Plc Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,003 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

Shares of CVS opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Insiders sold 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.