Bp Plc Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock valued at $100,451,401. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

