Bp Plc Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60,040 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $714,522,000. FMR LLC increased its position in General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 9,183.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $82,781,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.