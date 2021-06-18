Bp Plc Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,621 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,111 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $20,189,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $307,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 66.9% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,423,313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $190,155,000 after buying an additional 570,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 41,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 600.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. ICAP increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,355 shares of company stock valued at $59,131,240. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $134.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

