Bp Plc Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,609. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $384.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $295.40 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

