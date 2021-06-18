Bp Plc Has $8.64 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bp Plc grew its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 194.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,628 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 514,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 177,360 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 107,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 56,801 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,535,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,481,000 after purchasing an additional 310,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

JD.com stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.94 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.41. The firm has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

