Bp Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bp Plc lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 198.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Lam Research by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 340.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Lam Research by 11.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Lam Research by 7,066.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 76.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.95.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX opened at $631.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $628.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

