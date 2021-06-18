Bp Plc Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in American Tower by 27.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 3.4% in the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $268.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

