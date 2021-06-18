Bp Plc Lowers Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 37,543 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of -76.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.93.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

