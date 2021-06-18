Bp Plc Reduces Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,989 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc owned about 0.17% of Penske Automotive Group worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $73.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $93.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

