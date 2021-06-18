Bp Plc Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,521,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $503,835,000 after buying an additional 42,650 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,212,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 166,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,342,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $356.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.92. The stock has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

