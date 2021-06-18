Bp Plc Sells 10,542 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $87.13 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of -48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.52.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

