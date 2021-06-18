Bp Plc Sells 10,872 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,872 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,133,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 37.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after buying an additional 863,282 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $110.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

