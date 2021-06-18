Bp Plc Sells 2,103 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bp Plc lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $248,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,446 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $470.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $460.59. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.77 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $192.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.