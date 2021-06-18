Bp Plc Sells 24,620 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bp Plc lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,620 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Shares of WFC opened at $42.21 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

