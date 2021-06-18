Bp Plc Sells 26,863 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bp Plc lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,863 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

