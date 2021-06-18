Bp Plc Sells 3,514 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $185.25 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $186.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.