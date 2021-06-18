Bp Plc Sells 39,043 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bp Plc lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,043 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

