Bp Plc Sells 4,183 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bp Plc decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.53.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $216.61 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.13 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $143.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.