Bp Plc Sells 5,136 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bp Plc decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,199 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.36.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $232.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

