Bp Plc Sells 6,681 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,627,000 after buying an additional 53,528 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 99,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $300.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.25 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.63.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.96.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

