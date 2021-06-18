Bp Plc Sells 8,875 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.46. The company has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,945 shares of company stock valued at $519,923 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

