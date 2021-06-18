Bp Plc Sells 9,227 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,913,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,969,000 after buying an additional 1,212,716 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 105,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,836,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,525,000 after buying an additional 178,429 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2,654.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $279,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

