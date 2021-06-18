Bp Plc Trims Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,024 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 62.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $172.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,824.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $7,070,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.