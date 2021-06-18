Bp Plc Trims Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc owned 0.06% of Cognex worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cognex by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $78.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.