Bp Plc Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,465 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,596,000 after buying an additional 49,041 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,570,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $309,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 180,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 185.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $74.30 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

