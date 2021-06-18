BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,421 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO opened at $62.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.77. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.35). Sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

