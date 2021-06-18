Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.480-3.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.29 billion-28.29 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bridgestone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bridgestone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 529,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.41. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

