Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Position Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $12,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $52,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $818,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,358,553.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,824 shares of company stock worth $2,145,101. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BFAM opened at $152.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2,535.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.86 and a twelve month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

