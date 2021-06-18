Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,464,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,226,573 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.01% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $1,418,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.33. The stock had a trading volume of 331,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,627,773. The company has a market cap of $148.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.73 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

