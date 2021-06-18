Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175,200 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.73 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

