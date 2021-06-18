Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2,201.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.1% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $8.05 on Friday, hitting $463.12. 57,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,763. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $460.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $190.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.77 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $248,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,185,446. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

