Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Shares Up 4.1%

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.32. 117,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,106,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

Several brokerages have commented on BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.92%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

