Brokerages Anticipate Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Announce Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.98. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings of $2.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $12.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $16.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,161 shares of company stock worth $11,468,277. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $457.20 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $462.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $422.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

