Brokerages Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Post -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($0.88). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

ITCI stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $42.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,897. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

