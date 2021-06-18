Brokerages Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $324.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce $324.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $316.20 million to $336.20 million. Monro posted sales of $247.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of MNRO opened at $61.91 on Friday. Monro has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Monro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Monro by 20.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Monro by 37.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Monro by 7.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

