Brokerages Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.96 Million

Equities analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to announce $142.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.13 million and the highest is $143.80 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $116.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $570.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.42 million to $571.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $612.29 million, with estimates ranging from $590.39 million to $634.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $18.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.98 million, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.92. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $37,952.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,488.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,924 shares of company stock worth $3,655,808. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

