Brokerages Expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.10. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWK. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

In other news, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,850.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,360,941.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,577,860 shares of company stock worth $66,423,287. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

CWK stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

