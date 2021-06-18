Brokerages Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $426.53 Million

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to announce $426.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $415.60 million and the highest is $432.00 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $402.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EWBC. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after buying an additional 1,438,227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $71,444,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 941,966 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,583 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.