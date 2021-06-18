Brokerages Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). MEI Pharma posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 207.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

NASDAQ MEIP traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.17. 5,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,445. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $356.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 68.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,660 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MEI Pharma by 86.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 381,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

