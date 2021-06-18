Brokerages Expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter.

OPBK stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 128,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,707. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.53.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

