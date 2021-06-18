Brokerages Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Purple Innovation posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2,600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.