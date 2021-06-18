Brokerages Expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to post sales of $2.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $10.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $10.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $12.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.