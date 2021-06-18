Brokerages Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $887.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Shopify reported sales of $714.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after buying an additional 592,422 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after buying an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,449.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. Shopify has a 12 month low of $830.50 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,193.65. The firm has a market cap of $180.18 billion, a PE ratio of 113.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

