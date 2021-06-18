Brokerages Expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will post sales of $3.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.92 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $15.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.82 billion to $16.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.50 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of GT opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.20. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

